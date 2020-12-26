Article content

Southwestern Public Health reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in Oxford and Elgin Counties today bringing the region up to 236 ongoing cases.

Tillsonburg currently has 47 active COVID-19 cases, including an 18-person outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home, which reported 10 resident cases and eight staff cases.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 47 COVID-19 cases in Tillsonburg Back to video

jpg, TN

There are currently seven institutions (retirement and nursing homes) with active cases in Oxford-Elgin. One case reported at Woodingford Lodge Tillsonburg (staff) has been safely resolved.

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oxford-Elgin region.

Aylmer currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 54 cases, St. Thomas has 43, Bayham 12, Central Elgin six, West Elgin 3 and Southwold 2.

In Oxford County, Woodstock has 21 cases, East Zorra-Tavistock 14, Norwich Township 12, Blanford-Blenheim 11, Ingersoll seven, Zorra three and South-West Oxford one.