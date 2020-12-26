47 COVID-19 cases in Tillsonburg

Article content
Southwestern Public Health reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in Oxford and Elgin Counties today bringing the region up to 236 ongoing cases.
Tillsonburg currently has 47 active COVID-19 cases, including an 18-person outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home, which reported 10 resident cases and eight staff cases.
There are currently seven institutions (retirement and nursing homes) with active cases in Oxford-Elgin. One case reported at Woodingford Lodge Tillsonburg (staff) has been safely resolved.
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oxford-Elgin region.
Aylmer currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 54 cases, St. Thomas has 43, Bayham 12, Central Elgin six, West Elgin 3 and Southwold 2.
In Oxford County, Woodstock has 21 cases, East Zorra-Tavistock 14, Norwich Township 12, Blanford-Blenheim 11, Ingersoll seven, Zorra three and South-West Oxford one.