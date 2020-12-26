47 COVID-19 cases in Tillsonburg

Chris Abbott
Dec 26, 2020  •   •  1 minute read
Southwestern Public Health.
Southwestern Public Health.

Southwestern Public Health reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in Oxford and Elgin Counties today bringing the region up to 236 ongoing cases.

Tillsonburg currently has 47 active COVID-19 cases, including an 18-person outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home, which reported 10 resident cases and eight staff cases.

Maple Manor, Tillsonburg, Ont. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk & Tillsonburg News)
Maple Manor, Tillsonburg, Ont. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk & Tillsonburg News)

There are currently seven institutions (retirement and nursing homes) with active cases in Oxford-Elgin. One case reported at Woodingford Lodge Tillsonburg (staff) has been safely resolved.

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oxford-Elgin region.

Aylmer currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 54 cases, St. Thomas has 43, Bayham 12, Central Elgin six, West Elgin 3 and Southwold 2.

In Oxford County, Woodstock has 21 cases, East Zorra-Tavistock 14, Norwich Township 12, Blanford-Blenheim 11, Ingersoll seven, Zorra three and South-West Oxford one.

Thirty-nine per cent of the current Oxford-Elgin cases have come through ‘close contact,’ including household members and people who spent 15-plus minutes in close contact to a confirmed case.

As of Thursday, eight cases were hospitalized, including two in ICU.

The assessment centre at 17 Bear Street, Tillsonburg, one of four COVID-19 testing centres in the Oxford-Elgin region, tested 231 individuals last week. Patients must call to book an appointment (1-855-905-6148). Hours of operation are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

A total of 976 schools have reported a case, as of last Tuesday, which represents 20% of the province’s publicly-funded schools, with 1,533 current student cases and 304 staff cases in the province.