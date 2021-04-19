24 COVID-19 cases in Tillsonburg

Article content

Fifty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Oxford-Elgin over the weekend.

The number of confirmed cases in the Southwestern Public Health region, as of Monday, was 190, which includes 24 in Tillsonburg (up from 10 last Friday).

“The picture shows that we are definitely into Wave 3,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, Medical Officer of Health for the Southwestern Public Health region during an April 14 media conference call.

A record number of COVID-19 cases were being admitted to Ontario intensive care units, she said.

“There were more than 620 as of (April 13) and this is 200 more than the peak of Wave 2.”

As of last Thursday, five COVID-19 cases in the region were hospitalized. None were in ICU.

Outbreaks have been declared at Metcalfe Gardens in St. Thomas and Caressant Care Place, St. Thomas.

St. Thomas (70) and Woodstock (40) had the highest case counts in the region.

The Tillsonburg COVID-19 assessment centre tested 399 individuals last week at 17 Bear Street.