24 COVID-19 cases in Tillsonburg
Article content
Fifty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Oxford-Elgin over the weekend.
The number of confirmed cases in the Southwestern Public Health region, as of Monday, was 190, which includes 24 in Tillsonburg (up from 10 last Friday).
24 COVID-19 cases in Tillsonburg Back to video
“The picture shows that we are definitely into Wave 3,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, Medical Officer of Health for the Southwestern Public Health region during an April 14 media conference call.
A record number of COVID-19 cases were being admitted to Ontario intensive care units, she said.
“There were more than 620 as of (April 13) and this is 200 more than the peak of Wave 2.”
As of last Thursday, five COVID-19 cases in the region were hospitalized. None were in ICU.
Outbreaks have been declared at Metcalfe Gardens in St. Thomas and Caressant Care Place, St. Thomas.
St. Thomas (70) and Woodstock (40) had the highest case counts in the region.
The Tillsonburg COVID-19 assessment centre tested 399 individuals last week at 17 Bear Street.
Advertisement
Article content
“Variants of Concern are making up 53 per cent of our active cases as of (April 14),” said Dr. Lock. “Locally we had two deaths associated with COVID-19 in the past week – a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s. COVID-19 is not just hitting those who are older – currently half of our active cases are in people under the age of 40.
“So please, please do stay at home. It’s an old message now, but it’s the only way we get this under control. Do respect the Stay at Home order. We can see from our cases and our contact tracing that people are still socializing, often with other families or relatives or people they know. This socializing is still spreading the virus in our region.”