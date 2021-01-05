$200,000 fraud charges in Tillsonburg

Chris Abbott
Jan 05, 2021  •   •  3 minute read

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County OPP Crime Unit charged an individual after investigating several allegations of fraud at a North Street East, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that between Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, and Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, police investigated several complaints of fraud involving a heating ventilation and air conditioning business.

As a result, members of the Oxford County OPP Crime Unit arrested and charged 53-year-old Steve Joseph George Blondin of Richmond Hill, Ontario with fraud under $5,000 and three counts of fraud over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Woodstock at a later date.

Anyone that may have any additional information surrounding this investigation is being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

***

OPP investigate break-and-enter at Tillsonburg Community Centre

On Monday, Jan. 4, the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment investigated a break and enter at the Tillsonburg Community Centre on Hardy Avenue.

Between 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, and 8:07 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 4, unknowns gained entry into the community centre and entered multiple offices, removing two cellular phones and a cheque, as well as two championship rings in glass displays.

The OPP is continuing to investigate and will be reviewing video surveillance footage in an attempt to identify those responsible, however anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

***

Milldale Road homeowner calls place after mailbox damaged

On Monday, Jan. 4, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Oxford County Detachment received a report of a mischief at a Milldale Road, Norwich Township address.

It was determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns damaged a mailbox at the end of the driveway. The same mailbox had been damaged in October 2020, however was not reported to police at that time.

The OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police immediately. If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com, you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

***

Police investigate mischief at Broadway business

On Monday, Jan. 4, the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment investigated a mischief at a Broadway, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that unknowns attended the business between Friday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 4, damaging a door leading into the building, however no entry was gained.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate. If anyone has any information contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

***

$14,900 enclosed trailer stolen from Mount Elgin business

On Monday, Jan. 4, the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment responded to a theft of a trailer at a Mount Elgin Road, South West Oxford Township business.

In the early morning hours, unknowns forcibly entered a lock gate on the property. Once inside, unknowns removed an enclosed trailer.

The trailer is described as a 2011 white-coloured ATC Quest trailer and is 8×20 with two 5,200 lb torsion axles with 15-inch tires, valued at approximately $14,900.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.