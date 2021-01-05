$200,000 fraud charges in Tillsonburg

Article content

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County OPP Crime Unit charged an individual after investigating several allegations of fraud at a North Street East, Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that between Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, and Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, police investigated several complaints of fraud involving a heating ventilation and air conditioning business.

As a result, members of the Oxford County OPP Crime Unit arrested and charged 53-year-old Steve Joseph George Blondin of Richmond Hill, Ontario with fraud under $5,000 and three counts of fraud over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Woodstock at a later date.

Anyone that may have any additional information surrounding this investigation is being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.