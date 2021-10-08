Long-term care homes in Norfolk and Haldimand have received a $2.8-million shot in the arm.

The extra cash will increase the amount of care residents receive on a daily basis.

$2.8 million earmarked for long-term care in Haldimand Norfolk

The funds will help 10 long-term care homes in the health district boost daily care per resident from the current two hours, 45 minutes to three hours by the end of this fiscal year, a news release issued by Haldimand Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett said Oct. 7.

Major funding increases are expected in each of 2022, 2023, and 2024. These will boost the amount of care residents receive across the province to four hours a day by 2025.

“This funding will allow homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents, every day,” Barrett said in the release.

“This is part of our government’s plan to hire thousands of new staff over the next four years to ensure those living in long-term care get the high-quality care they need and deserve.”

The total, province-wide value of the province’s funding announcement is $270 million.

Seniors advocates and unions representing nurses and personal-care workers have complained for years that provincial funding for vulnerable seniors in long-term care is inadequate. The long-term care sector has been under the microscope since COVID-19 hit residents hard in 2020, resulting in hundreds of deaths across the province

Raising the daily standard of care to four hours will be expensive. Funding for this purpose in 2022-23 will amount to $673 million. Another $1.25 billion is earmarked for 2023-24 while the price tag for 2024-25 totals $1.82 billion.