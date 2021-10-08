$2.8 million earmarked for long-term care in Haldimand Norfolk
Long-term care homes in Norfolk and Haldimand have received a $2.8-million shot in the arm.
The extra cash will increase the amount of care residents receive on a daily basis.
The funds will help 10 long-term care homes in the health district boost daily care per resident from the current two hours, 45 minutes to three hours by the end of this fiscal year, a news release issued by Haldimand Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett said Oct. 7.
Major funding increases are expected in each of 2022, 2023, and 2024. These will boost the amount of care residents receive across the province to four hours a day by 2025.
“This funding will allow homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents, every day,” Barrett said in the release.
“This is part of our government’s plan to hire thousands of new staff over the next four years to ensure those living in long-term care get the high-quality care they need and deserve.”
The total, province-wide value of the province’s funding announcement is $270 million.
Seniors advocates and unions representing nurses and personal-care workers have complained for years that provincial funding for vulnerable seniors in long-term care is inadequate. The long-term care sector has been under the microscope since COVID-19 hit residents hard in 2020, resulting in hundreds of deaths across the province
Raising the daily standard of care to four hours will be expensive. Funding for this purpose in 2022-23 will amount to $673 million. Another $1.25 billion is earmarked for 2023-24 while the price tag for 2024-25 totals $1.82 billion.
“We know that more qualified staff means more daily care for residents,” Rod Phillips, minister of long-term care in the Ford cabinet, said in making the funding announcement on Oct. 6. “Hiring more staff is part of our government’s plan to fix long-term care and to improve the quality of care residents receive and the quality of life they experience.”
The $4.9 billion the province is committing will underwrite the hiring of 27,000 additional front-line workers.
Funding for local homes is broken down as follows:
- Norview Lodge in Simcoe will receive an additional $638,000 for additional staff this year. By 2025, the staffing top-up for Norview will total $3.9 million.
- Dover Cliffs in Port Dover will receive an additional $192,350 this year. By 2025, the staffing top-up for Dover Cliffs will total $1.18 million.
- The Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home in Simcoe will receive an additional $231,500 this year. The staffing top-up – by 2025 – will total $1.4 million.
- The Delhi Long-term Care Centre in Delhi will receive an additional $163,900 this year. The staffing top-up will be worth $1 million by 2025.
- Cedarwood Village in Simcoe will receive an additional $320,600 for personal care this year. The top-up by 2025 will be worth $1.96 million.
- The Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville will receive an additional $163,860 this year. The total value of its top-up for additional staffing by 2025 will amount to $1 million.
- Caressant Care Courtland will receive an additional $181,700 this year. The staffing top-up by 2025 will be worth $1.1 million.
- Grandview Lodge in Dunnville will receive an additional $456,000 this year. The staffing top-up by 2025 will be worth a total of $2.8 million.
- Gardenview Long-term Care in Townsend will receive an additional $228,000 this year. Its staffing top-up by 2025 will total $1.4 million.
- Edgewater Gardens of Dunnville is in line for $228,000 this year. The total value of its staffing top-up by 2025 will amount to $1.4 million.