19 charged at The Bridges at Tillsonburg on the weekend

Article content

Between Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2 members of the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford Detachment charged 19 patrons of The Bridges at Tillsonburg on John Pound Road in Tillsonburg, as part of an ongoing investigation.

All individuals have been charged with the following offence under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA): Fail to Comply with Continued Section 7.0.2 Order, contrary to Section 10(1)(a) of the ROA.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 19 charged at The Bridges at Tillsonburg on the weekend Back to video

Fines are $750 for failing to comply with an order and/or $1,000 for preventing others (including individuals, employees or other workers) from following an order.

The OPP is requesting that businesses and members of the public voluntarily comply with the government-mandated shutdown and the Stay-At-Home Order.

OPP state they continue to provide public safety services to the communities they serve and support the efforts of federal, provincial and local health authorities during the current situation involving COVID-19.

“We appreciate the public’s ongoing support of these measures,” said OPP staff in a media release.