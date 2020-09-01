15 budgies, 10 cockatiels stolen near Port Dover

Exotic birds were the target of a break-in near Port Dover last week.

Sunday night, Norfolk OPP were summoned to a property on Woodhouse Road 6 after 15 English budgies and 10 cockatiels went missing.

Following an investigation, police determined that the theft occurred sometime Friday or Saturday.

Anyone who saw something suspicious during the hours in question on Woodhouse Road 6 is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Information related to this incident can also be shared with Crime Stoppers of Haldimand and Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.