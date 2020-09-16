$100,000 lottery win 'feels fantastic' for Simcoe couple

September 16, 2020

A Simcoe couple plans to pay off one car and purchase another vehicle with part of the $100,000 won in a recent lottery.

Harold and Doreen Harrison had the last six of seven numbers in the Aug. 25 Encore draw.

Harold checked his numbers one morning while Doreen was still asleep, he told lottery representatives at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “We both couldn’t believe it and had to double check.”

The parents and grandparents also plan to share with their children.

“It feels fantastic,” they said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Roulston’s Pharmacy on Donly Drive in Simcoe.

 

