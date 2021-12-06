About 100 new Ontario jobs will be created at THK Rhythm Automotive Canada Limited, supported by $1 million from the province’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Two weeks ago we launched Phase 2 of Driving Prosperity (The Future of Ontario’s Automotive Sector),” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade on Nov. 30 at THK. “It’s the next logical phase and it really underscores our commitment to have Ontario be the place where we make the automobiles of the future.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 100 new jobs to be created at THK Rhythm Automotive Back to video

“We believe government has a role to play in securing the auto sector for the future. We want it to remain strong, ready to meet all of this global demand in these new vehicles of the future. And that’s why we’re here today at THK. You are contributing very strongly to this vibrant, innovative and growing auto sector right here in Oxford County.”

Approximately 65 of the new jobs will be located at THK’s Tillsonburg plant at 1417 Bell Mill Side Rd., bringing their workforce to about 275. The other 35 jobs will be located at a sister plant in St. Catharines.

THK Rhythm Automotive Canada is investing $27 million to purchase advanced manufacturing equipment, including automated machining and assembly centres to manufacture steering and linkage components, to facilitate two new projects for Ford (2022) and Toyota (2021).

The Tillsonburg auto parts plant will expand by about 13,000 square feet to improve the flow of materials through the production process, enhancing productivity, increasing efficiencies, cutting costs and spurring innovation. Fedeli said the government’s $1-million contribution supports the project.