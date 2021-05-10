10-year-old struck by ‘derby car’ airlifted to hospital

Postmedia Staff
May 10, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Struck by a “derby-style” car, 10-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital on May 8 with serious injuries.

Oxford OPP was called to a property on Brownsville Road in South-West Oxford Township early that afternoon and found the boy had been injured when he was hit by a “derby-style” vehicle.

Attending were South-West Oxford Fire Services from Brownsville, Oxford County Emergency Medical Services and Air Ornge Ambulance.

The boy was airlifted to an out of town hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

