Know the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease

Here are 10 warnings signs for Alzheimer’s disease. Contact Alzheimer Society of Oxford (519-421-2466 or toll free at 1-877-594-2368) for more information or visit www.alzheimer.ca online.

Memory loss that affects day-to-day abilities. Forgetting things often or struggling to retain new information.

Difficulty performing familiar tasks. Forgetting how to do something you’ve been doing your whole life, such as preparing a meal or getting dressed.

Problems with language. Forgetting words or substituting words that don’t fit the context.

Disorientation in time and space. Not knowing what day of the week it is or getting lost in a familiar place.

Impaired judgment. Not recognizing a medical problem that needs attention or wearing light clothing on a cold day.

Problems with abstract thinking. Having difficulty balancing a cheque book, for example, or not understanding what numbers are and how they are used.