Article content

About half of the work was completed on the new Simcoe and District Humane Society building before the COVID-19 shutdown went into place.

A ground-breaking ceremony took place on Dec. 3, 2019, with the original goal of completion being the spring of 2020.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Humane society needs $300,000 to finish Simcoe project Back to video

The 24 Grigg Dr., Simcoe, land was purchased by the humane society in 2004. Since then, staff and volunteers have been running the program out of two trailers on the property, and fundraising to have a permanent building on the site.

“We were so excited when we started to put the building up in January and February,” said president Cathie Hosken outside of the half-completed building on Friday. “We got halfway done, we’ve spent all of our money.”

During the ground-breaking ceremony, the biggest worry regarding completion was cooperation from the weather, with no talk of COVID-19 being a possible concern.

“COVID-19 hit non-profits different than a lot of businesses,” said Hosken. “For many non-profits that work with animals, there’s not a lot of funding out there.”