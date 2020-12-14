Article content
After suicide, the questions burn.
“It’s a tough topic, but it’s a needed topic to discuss,” said Paula Watters of Tillsonburg, who recalled listening to her husband Frank Kempf, an Oxford OPP officer, who had a brother die by suicide in 2019.
'Hitting their hearts in the right way': Addressing the question of suicide
“I heard Frank talk a lot, about what he was going through and his emotions, which is good to be able to speak to someone and get it out when you’re going through a tough time,” said Watters. “I was left with these emotions in my mind, so I thought I’d write a song for Frank, so that maybe it might help heal him a little bit more.”
Watters and singer/musician Brett Kingswell, now living in London, share the writing credits for The Questions Burn, a recently released song on Spotify with a video on YouTube.
Now that it’s released (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZK0h7rFGmcY), Watters said maybe the song can help heal other people in that situation.
“The pain of suicide, it’s just… it’s different,” said Watters. “You’re left confused, a lot of times there’s a level of blame. So we just wanted other people who have lost a loved one to not feel alone in their emotions… because it is hard to understand.”