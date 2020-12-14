‘Hitting their hearts in the right way’: Addressing the question of suicide

Article content continued

Suicide is something that is not dealt with too much in music, she said.

“Music does heal. Frank is one who looks for songs to help him get over things. He’s been involved in music, he loves music, so it worked out.”

Watters and Kempf have been getting messages from people who cried when they heard the song, saying they are more at peace after listening.

“That’s all we wanted,” said Watters. “Frank’s big thing was, if it helps one person, by releasing the song, then it’s done its job. That is what it’s all about, helping people who are sharing that pain.”

There’s another angle to the song. It was written not just for those who are bereaving, said Watters. She hopes if someone is in a ‘bad space’ and they listen to the song, maybe the music will speak to them and make them want to reach out.

“Sometimes when you’re in that bad space, you really don’t want to have a conversation right away. Sometimes music will open up their minds and their hearts a little more to the point where they might want to reach out.”

‘Unspoken words still aching to be heard, please stay…’ Kingswell sings near the end of the song.

“I wanted to put the words ‘please stay’ in because I want them, despite what they may think, to know that someone does care. Someone cares that they ‘are.’ That’s what I wanted them to maybe think about when they’re in a really bad place.”

In the song’s YouTube description, Kingswell wrote, “Suicide – for most of us, it’s a word that’s difficult to even utter. But for too many, especially in these difficult times, it’s a word that hits far too close to home.”