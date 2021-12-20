GO-VAXX bus clinic in Courtland fills up

Ontario’s GO-VAXX bus website urges people to ‘dress for the weather in case there is a line-up.’

Based on the Dec. 20 clinic outside the Courtland Community Centre, that should be changed to ‘there WILL be a line-up.’ A long, long line-up.

The GO-VAXX bus only takes walk-ins and the late-morning line extended around the community centre to the back of the parking lot. People patiently waiting said at one point it had curled all the way back to the front of the lot.

“I’m not surprised, not at all,” said James Seegmiller of Port Dover who was in line for his booster shot (third dose). “I think the numbers have got everybody uncomfortable, all the COVID cases. I mean, it’s going up fast. It’s scary right now.”

Some people arrived as early as 8:30 a.m. for the mobile clinic, which opened at 10 a.m. Those same people, holding tickets in the 40s and 50s, were vaccinated between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Averaging about 30 doses per hour, they had been told 240 people would be vaccinated on Monday.

Local Haldimand-Norfolk vaccine clinics have also filled up.

“I tried booking online,” said Rita Weiler from Simcoe, also seeking her booster shot, “but there was no availability until April. I guess they might add more clinics, but … I thought I might as well take my chances in Courtland.”

The GO-VAXX bus clinics accept anyone five and older. The children ages five to 11 receive paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while children 12 and older get Pfizer vaccine.

A second GO-VAXX bus was in Freelton, east of Cambridge, on Monday. On Tuesday, the buses would be in Richmond Hill, Hamilton and Mississauga. One of the buses was scheduled to be back in Norfolk County on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at the Simcoe Christmas Panorama from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

