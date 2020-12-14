Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Tillsonburg

Article content

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tillsonburg on the weekend.

An employee at the Woodingford Lodge site in Tillsonburg tested positive. Woodingford notified residents and family on Sunday that the home is in ‘outbreak status’ and is closed to visitors.

All residents who had contact with the employee were tested Sunday and staff working in the area began testing on Monday. Enhanced infection and outbreak control measures have been put into place.

Woodingford Lodge sites in Woodstock and Ingersoll were not affected. For future updates visit www.oxfordcounty.ca/woodingford.

On Saturday, one staff member at Maple Manor Nursing Home tested positive.

On Sunday, Thames Valley District School Board confirmed one new active COVID-19 case at Westfield Public School and one at South Ridge Public School.

Thames Valley immediately notified staff, and parents and guardians of all South Ridge and Westfield students. The schools will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.