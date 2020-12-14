Article content

Tillsonburg Firefighter Association donated $2,500 to the Helping Hand Food Bank on Dec. 12 during the first weekend of the food bank’s drive-thru 12 Days of Giving food drive.

Last year, the firefighters – supported by dispatchers –sponsored six families for Christmas, purchasing toys, clothing, food, and necessities, a tradition they started in 2015. This year they decided to donate funds to the local food bank.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Firefighters give to the local food bank Back to video

“A good portion of it comes from the (September) Steak Barbecue fundraiser,” said firefighter Ted Sanders, noting they also receive donations from the community, “which, due to COVID-19 concerns we were unable to do this year. So our funding to support the community this year has been brought over from last year’s funds.”

When they sponsored families for Christmas, firefighters and dispatchers and their families would gather to shop at a local department store, then a local grocery store. Under present COVID-19 conditions, that was not possible.