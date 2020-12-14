Article content
COVID-19 continues to make its presence felt in Norfolk schools.
The latest within the Grand Erie District School Board to report a brush with the coronavirus are Lakewood Elementary School in Port Dover, Langton Public School, Port Rowan Public School, Teeterville Public School and Simcoe Composite School.
COVID cases confirmed at several Norfolk schools Back to video
On the weekend, the Brant-Haldimand-Norfolk Catholic District School Board also reported two cases connected to St. Joseph’s School in Simcoe.
The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has confirmed single cases of COVID-19 connected respectively to Lakewood Elementary, Port Rowan PS, Langton PS and SCS school communities.
The case in Teeterville also involves someone connected to its school community. However, in a note to parents, principal Ian Summers said: “The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has not identified any close contacts within our school as the individual was not in our building during their period of communicability.”