Tillsonburg’s Helping Hand Food Bank will benefit from Chris and Rebecca Parker’s Christmas lights display this year.
“I’ve got quite a few boxes of food donations already,” said Chris Parker, who will continue collecting food until Dec. 22, and turned it in Dec. 23.
Christmas lights with music brings joy to the community
Visitors tune in to 106.9 FM to listen to five songs he timed with the lights at their home on the north end of Denrich Avenue in Tillsonburg.
Jake Deming, who has a music and lights display on Pearl Street (90.1 FM), is also collecting for the food bank until Dec. 21. Another music-and-lights home to visit in Tillsonburg is located at 7 William Street (106.5 FM).
“It’s been received really well this year,” said Chris, who turned on this year’s Denrich Ave. display Dec. 4. “People are so happy. I just had a lady stop while I was outside fixing some stuff up from last night’s wind, she told me how wonderful it was that I was doing it. Her grandson was there and he was asking how it runs.