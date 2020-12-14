Christmas lights with music brings joy to the community

Article content continued

“Just seeing the smiles on kids faces. It’s cool just to bring some joy to the community. In a difficult and challenging year… it’s nice to make people happy.”

In 2016, Chris and Rebecca won the Best Use of Music with Lights category in Tillsonburg’s annual Christmasfest Light Decorating Contest. Chris remembers talking about about how much time it took to complete the award-winning project. Although the Christmasfest is now dormant, the Parkers have continued their light-decorating tradition and the time spent coordinating music with lights is still staggering.

“It’s very time consuming,” said Chris. “It really depends how much effort you want to put into the songs. On average it takes upwards of 10 hours per song to program. I usually bank for about three hours per minute for each song.”

He uses a Light-O-Rama software package, breaking down the music using 1/10th of a second intervals.

“You can see where the ups and downs are throughout the music – where you want your brightness on. This year, at our place here, I have a lot more yard to cover so I built my stuff, then did my music afterwards. I wanted to make sure there was enough on and it didn’t look like there were just a few things with lights here and there.

“It is very time consuming,” he added with a laugh.

The Parkers have seven huge labeled storage totes to store the 10,000-plus lights and extension cords.

“I was talking with Jake (on Pearl Street) and he has 33,000 lights,” said Chris. “I have less, but that’s because I changed all the colours on mine this year. In the past (on Queen Street) I had a whole bunch of different colours – this year I toned it down to just green, red and white.”