Bloomsburg well marked as possible water source for Simcoe

Norfolk County will learn in January whether a well field identified near Bloomsburg might serve as a reliable, long-term supply of water to Simcoe.

Jason Godby, Norfolk’s interim general manager of public works, made mention of the investigation at the Nov. 17 meeting of Norfolk council. He referenced the “North-East well field” again in a note to Norfolk council on Dec. 4.

Water is top-of-mind at Norfolk County now that supply, infrastructure and development pressures are testing the municipality’s ability to deliver it to urban centres.

“Staff are growing more concerned with the county’s ability to continue approving new development,” Godby said in last week’s note. “This is based on a review of the actual amount of water we can produce and distribute, the existing consumer demands, and the projected demands based on current development commitments.”

The challenge in Port Dover is well-known. Port Dover is Norfolk County’s fastest-growing community. Last year, the development community was chagrined to hear of a moratorium on new housing projects until the town’s supply is equal to demand at peak periods.

In his note, Godby added that development pressure in Port Rowan is also testing that system’s ability to meet demand.

County staff is analyzing water-flow data in Norfolk’s urban centres and cross-referencing this with developer requests for new water and sewage allocation. Staff will provide an update on its findings in the new year.