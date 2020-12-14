12 Days of Giving food drive continues Dec. 19

Article content

Saturday’s all-day rain might have slowed down donations, but the Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg did have a steady flow of traffic in their back alley where food bank volunteers and Kinsmen Club of Tillsonburg volunteers set up to receive the donations.

“The volunteers, who have been here since 8:30 this morning, have had very few breaks, as vehicles have been coming in steady,” said Helping Hand coordinator Dianne Clark.

Drivers who dropped off donations were given Tim Hortons gift cards as a thank you.

“That’s been a nice little perk – come and bring us a donation and we’ll give you a Tim card,” said Clark, thanking the local Tim Hortons.

Saturday’s ‘drive-thru’ food drive coincided with the Oxford OPP Auxiliary ‘Cram A Cruiser’ food drive at Sobeys.

“It really works well together,” said Clark, thanking the OPP Auxiliary and Sobeys.

“Although the weather hasn’t cooperated with us, I would say this has been a good drive. It’s a reminder that everybody wants to help, everybody wants to give, at Christmas time in particular when people think about all of those in need…”