Education empowers workplaces to build safe professional cultures

In their most candid and vulnerable moments, people who work in dangerous professions will tell you they worry about not returning home safely at the end of a shift.

It’s a concern that also weighs heavily on their families, colleagues and employers. But workplace injury — and even death — can happen in any job. And experts say collaboration between managers and frontline staff is the key to building safe professional cultures.

“Safety is everybody’s responsibility,” said Mike Schummer, president of Safe on Site, Tillsonburg’s only locally operated workplace safety training company.

“And we’re just here to give them the knowledge they need. We’re here to make sure everybody knows the steps they need to take to get home safely.”

While some safety training is regulated by both the federal and provincial governments which ensures business owners are compliant, there are numerous reasons why employees should get trained.

Chris Hanington, director of operations at Safe on Site said managers need to be diligent and committed to safety, and frontline staff need to feel comfortable asking questions and identifying areas of concern. The goal is to ensure everyone buys in, engages with training sessions and applies their training every day.

“Investing in proper safety training is not only important, it’s also a great way for employers to show their commitment to their staff,” said Hanington. “I truly believe that employees appreciate when their employer invests in their well-being, and that can really impact overall employee retention.”

This is where Safe on Site believes it can fill a gap.