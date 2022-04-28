Education empowers workplaces to build safe professional cultures
Safe on Site’s online and in-person safety training programs create a foundation of support and collaboration among workplace personnel
In their most candid and vulnerable moments, people who work in dangerous professions will tell you they worry about not returning home safely at the end of a shift.
It’s a concern that also weighs heavily on their families, colleagues and employers. But workplace injury — and even death — can happen in any job. And experts say collaboration between managers and frontline staff is the key to building safe professional cultures.
“Safety is everybody’s responsibility,” said Mike Schummer, president of Safe on Site, Tillsonburg’s only locally operated workplace safety training company.
“And we’re just here to give them the knowledge they need. We’re here to make sure everybody knows the steps they need to take to get home safely.”
While some safety training is regulated by both the federal and provincial governments which ensures business owners are compliant, there are numerous reasons why employees should get trained.
Chris Hanington, director of operations at Safe on Site said managers need to be diligent and committed to safety, and frontline staff need to feel comfortable asking questions and identifying areas of concern. The goal is to ensure everyone buys in, engages with training sessions and applies their training every day.
“Investing in proper safety training is not only important, it’s also a great way for employers to show their commitment to their staff,” said Hanington. “I truly believe that employees appreciate when their employer invests in their well-being, and that can really impact overall employee retention.”
This is where Safe on Site believes it can fill a gap.
With a full complement of in-person and online courses, the company’s provincially certified instructors have developed a curriculum that can be tailored to any industry.
Safe on Site launched in October 2021 and takes pride in being an independent, locally owned business with a focus on building long-term professional relationships.
“Our competitors are going toward online teaching,” said Hanington. “And we do have five courses that are online, but majority of our courses are in person.
“We will always offer that, because we think it’s a much better way to teach people — when you can see them eye-to-eye.”
Safe on Site courses include everything from WHMIS (Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System) to forklift training, working at heights, confined spaces, violence in the workplace, ladder safety, slips trips and falls, among many other courses, with plans for expansion throughout the summer.
A good entry point for many people is “Worker Health and Safety Awareness in 4 Steps,” a free online course that identifies rights and responsibilities under provincial labour laws.
“Safety is a priority,” said Schummer. “It needs to be done, so everyone can go home at the end of the day.”
For more information, and to register for a free course, visit safeonsite.ca
This story was created by Content Works, Postmedia’s commercial content division, on behalf of Safe on Site.