The Salvation Army reaches out to Tillsonburg community to 'give hope today'

When a family with four children came to The Salvation Army in Tillsonburg this fall looking for food assistance, the charity couldn’t give with the same sort of generosity as it normally would because their food bank shelves were almost bare. That’s because they weren’t able to meet their fundraising goal last year; virtually all of it is collected from donations during the Christmas season.

“It breaks our hearts, especially when we see a family who’s trying to do as much as they can,” said Lieutenant Drew Young of The Salvation Army in Tillsonburg. “I would prefer to give generously, but sometimes we have to scale back a bit just to make sure that everyone gets something.”

As a newly ordained minister at Tillsonburg Community Church, Young’s responsibilities include the church, The Salvation Army food bank, and the thrift store on Broadway. He’s only been living in the community since July, but he has already seen the generosity of the area’s citizens firsthand.

“From what I’ve experienced, in my short, four and a half-ish months being here, there is a tremendous sense of community and desire to help out,” said Young. He cited the success of a back-to-school campaign that allowed them to buy shoes for students in need that raised more than $1,000 in just a few short weeks.

Young said he hopes that the residents of Tillsonburg will show the same sort of generosity this Christmas season to help them reach their fundraising goal of $170,000, which is slightly less than the $175,000 target they couldn’t reach last year.

That amount will not only help them stock their food bank, but it will also allow them to provide clothing to those who need it and emergency financial assistance for people who can’t pay their utility bills.

Young is hopeful that they can also use some of the money to fund life-skills classes, an anger management program, and other educational resources for the community. He noted that 96 cents of every dollar donated to their organization goes directly to those in need.