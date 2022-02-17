Stonebridge Community Services ensures seniors stay active and connected in 2022 Photo by Supplied

Article content For today’s seniors, keeping active and staying fit has never been more important. It also has never been more difficult to maintain. With an ever-changing world and the confusion surrounding remote care, it’s become imperative to find a community organization that can adapt to that changing need. In the eyes of many, Stonebridge Community Services is bridging that gap, addressing that change, and fulfilling that need.

Article content Thanks to their volunteers and staff, Stonebridge has been able to provide preventative health services to those in need and ensure that seniors in the community are given the attention they need in many ways. Stonebridge, a non-profit fee for service organization, provides in-home personal care and respite services to support clients and their families’ independence and helps them remain connected to the community. Whether through these home support services, their community health & wellness programs, or even transportation services, the health and wellness of seniors have been the top priority of the organization. Dene Elligsen is one on of the many devoted volunteers at the Stonebridge Port Rowan location. Elligsen brought a love of fitness with her when she first found Stonebridge Services and wanted to be a part of the positive work they were offering. As one of the driving forces behind implementing the successful indoor walking programs, she has watched the class grow from an idea to a beloved part of the community. “Stonebridge has been a miracle for Port Rowan. If it wasn’t for Stonebridge, we would have no programs for seniors,” Darlene explains. “At one point, we had 60 people coming out to indoor walking in Port Rowan.” Due to COVID concerns, some may be uncomfortable with in-person activities. Stonebridge has made it a priority to be flexible in their approach to these fitness options. They offer in-person, remote, and even hybrid programs to be sure that anyone in need can participate in the most accessible, convenient, and safest way possible.

Article content Photo by getty images “It’s a matter of providing people with movement and an opportunity for safe exercise programs,” Elligsen says. “Stonebridge is very conscientious to make sure things are done well. It is a huge health factor, especially for seniors.” For those with remote access, Stonebridge has embraced the distanced options. They offer online programs like Cardioblast on Facebook twice a week, Strength and Balance on Zoom, and many YouTube classes, and Stonebridge Community Services has made sure to continue their commitment to healthy senior services by adapting to and including all the possible options. Abby Malott is the support services manager at Stonebridge Community Services, and she also runs a class called FUNctional Fitness. She knows firsthand how important accessibility is to keep programs like this going. “When the pandemic hit, we knew we couldn’t just stop providing this opportunity, so we immediately hopped online and started offering classes through Facebook, Zoom and YouTube,” Malott explains. “We have continued to offer online classes ever since but whenever it is deemed safe to do so, we also offer in-person classes that adhere to all public health measures so that everyone has an opportunity to participate in a way that best suits them.” The question inevitably pops up about the accessibility of these classes given the limitations some seniors have to emerging technology. In a groundbreaking move, Stonebridge has begun a mobile tech tutoring initiative. Volunteers have been teaching those unfamiliar with remote access classes how to take advantage of the vast amount of programs offered. Seniors without devices to access these classes are even able to borrow iPads for home use. It ensures that they can stay up to the minute on every class offered.

The excitement clients feel when taking these exercise programs and receiving their in-home care services is only matched by the excitement that the staff and volunteers express. It is why Stonebridge is always looking for additional teachers and mentors to drive programs forward and help the community thrive. Their doors are always open for good-hearted people to help as volunteer drivers, wellness instructors (both paid and volunteer), as well as joining the team of overall amazing Supportive Care Aides (paid training & placements available) and Personal Support Workers. The opportunities to help the organization make a positive change are both rewarding and abundant. Elligsen's voice lights up when she discusses her experiences as a volunteer with Stonebridge. The work she puts in gives her a huge amount of satisfaction and she's eager to get others to feel the same sense of pride that she does. "Volunteering enriches your life. I just think it gives you such a good feeling in your heart," Elligsen says with a smile. "It gives you purpose, and you know you're serving others and you're serving your community. It builds community, which I think is so important." Keeping fit and helping the community are both good for the heart. Whichever you are looking to do, you can find your place at Stonebridge. Those looking to be a part of Stonebridge Community Services's important programs and community work can go to https://www.stonebridgecs.com/ and reach out for more information.

