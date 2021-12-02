If you need it, chances are Tillsonburg Rentals has it

After 44 years in business, two relocations and one ownership change from its original owner to the new proprietor in 2014, Tillsonburg Rentals and Property Maintenance Ltd. is experiencing yet another renaissance.

The local business, which started as a small equipment rental store and has grown to include both seasonal and year-long maintenance amenities as part of its services, just launched a new website to provide customers with even more information about their growing list of products and services.

“New to the business is our Hisun Motors line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides,” says Mike Schummer, the general manager at Tillsonburg Rentals and Property Maintenance Ltd.

“We have found success so far in the sales and service of Hisun, and plan on continued growth in that sector.”

In addition to the new products, Tillsonburg Rentals and Property Maintenance Ltd. is staying true to its equipment rental roots with a full line of Husqvarna power products, as well as providing small engine repair, concrete cutting, lawn maintenance and snow plowing services, among others.

They rent a variety of outdoor, lawn and garden machines, plus tools like tile and concrete saws, weed eaters, mini excavators, bobcats and trenchers, with financing also available.

“Being able to service our local homeowners and contractors has been beneficial for anyone wanting to rent equipment without having to make a large purchase, especially when they may only use that tool or equipment once or twice,” explains Schummer.

“Our mission is to be there for our local community in any capacity they may need us, whether it’s renting tools, property maintenance, or even odd jobs that they cannot complete themselves.”