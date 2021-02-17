How local program helps connect youth to jobs

Article content

Georgina Vincent has a saying: “Be the best you can be in the moment you’re in.”

As the facilitator of the Tillsonburg Multi-Service Centre’s Youth Job Connection (YJC), it’s a motto she shares with the program’s participants on the first day of their three-week journey.

“A lot of times, the youth that come into the YJC program are facing some kind of barrier, whether it be lack of education, no access to transportation or little support,” says Vincent. “For me, what’s so incredible to see is how much they grow by the end of the three weeks.”

In order to be eligible for the program that pays $14.25 an hour for 25 hours of training a week, participants need to be aged between 15 and 29 years old, unemployed and not enrolled in school full-time.

Due to COVID-19, the program that used to be held in-person is now online, but that hasn’t made it any less effective. Quite the contrary.

“Going virtual has made it possible for some youth who couldn’t attend the program before, due to having children or not having access to transportation, to be able to,” says Vincent, “so the virtual world has really enhanced it.”