Multi-Service Centre makes job searching easy

As an accredited, non-profit organization, the Multi-Service Centre provides free, accessible services, including helping people find jobs, build skills, and retrain for a new career.

“Job searching is hard” says Rebecca, the administrative coordinator for Employment Services. She knows what it’s like to be unemployed or unhappy at a job. “We can adjust our services to meet your needs.”

Who is eligible to use Employment Services?

Anyone who is unemployed and not in education or training full-time is eligible! “We offer a wide range of resources, supports, and services to help members of our community reach their employment goals.” Manuela, employment consultant, says.

Who’s on the team?

The Employment Services team has staff who specialize in a variety of services. Alisha, a job developer, says her role is to connect job seekers to employers in the community. According to Jenn, an employment consultant, her role is to provide clients with insight into what employers are looking for.

What can you expect when you reach out?

The Multi-Service Centre accepts appointments and walk-ins. “We develop goals and create a personalized action plan together” mentions Huma, an employment consultant. Clients receive services based on individual needs, which could include exploring potential careers, considering community partners, help with job search, creating resumes and cover letters, preparing for interviews, or financial assistance for training. There are also free monthly virtual workshops and computers with internet access available for resume writing or job searching, Rebecca notes.