Multi-Service Centre continues to provide adult literacy programs in 2022

Literacy in the workplace, especially digital literacy, has long been an important aspect for any job. In 2022’s increasingly digital world, it has become an absolute necessity, as work and education have moved online.

For many employers, it’s imperative they ensure that those they entrust with their business have all the tools they need to succeed. On the surface, it can appear to be a daunting task, but in reality, there are resources ready, willing, and able to help address literacy issues.

Tillsonburg & District Multi-Service Centre has been providing much-needed services since 1978, and they have been adapting them as the job market evolves. With locations in Tillsonburg Woodstock open for business, they have been helping both companies and communities with their literacy needs.

“It is such an important service,” explains Literacy & Basic Skills Manager Sara Lattanzio, PhD. “I’ve seen remarkable changes in people as their literacy improves – it is very empowering and opens so many doors.”

These programs not only help those who have already been hired, but also those who are looking for work. To job seekers in the digital age, both computer and overall literacy can be a huge hurdle to overcome. However, if they do, it can make all the difference in the world.

Karen Leonard is a shining success story. She took online courses after building computer skills at the Tillsonburg Multi-Service Centre and now works for a local business in health and nutrition.

“If I felt I needed more skills I’d definitely return to the [LBS computer] program. It couldn’t have been more convenient,” Leonard says. “The staff were so supportive, and the material was very relevant.”