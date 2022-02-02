Multi-Service Centre continues to provide adult literacy programs in 2022
Article content
Literacy in the workplace, especially digital literacy, has long been an important aspect for any job. In 2022’s increasingly digital world, it has become an absolute necessity, as work and education have moved online.
Advertisement
Article content
For many employers, it’s imperative they ensure that those they entrust with their business have all the tools they need to succeed. On the surface, it can appear to be a daunting task, but in reality, there are resources ready, willing, and able to help address literacy issues.
Tillsonburg & District Multi-Service Centre has been providing much-needed services since 1978, and they have been adapting them as the job market evolves. With locations in Tillsonburg Woodstock open for business, they have been helping both companies and communities with their literacy needs.
“It is such an important service,” explains Literacy & Basic Skills Manager Sara Lattanzio, PhD. “I’ve seen remarkable changes in people as their literacy improves – it is very empowering and opens so many doors.”
These programs not only help those who have already been hired, but also those who are looking for work. To job seekers in the digital age, both computer and overall literacy can be a huge hurdle to overcome. However, if they do, it can make all the difference in the world.
Karen Leonard is a shining success story. She took online courses after building computer skills at the Tillsonburg Multi-Service Centre and now works for a local business in health and nutrition.
“If I felt I needed more skills I’d definitely return to the [LBS computer] program. It couldn’t have been more convenient,” Leonard says. “The staff were so supportive, and the material was very relevant.”
Advertisement
Article content
The need for computer and overall literacy in the workplace has increased significantly since the pandemic began. There are now distinct differences when it comes to learning or working in-person versus online, so people need a different set of skills in order to succeed. While these new skills are needed to work or learn from home, many are deterred from acquiring them due to the risk of being exposed to the virus.
For those wary of attending in-person classes, the Multi-Service Centre offers hybrid classes and remote learning in addition to one-on-one and classic classes. This attention to the needs of those looking for assistance in a sensitive and incredibly vital area has helped the labor force reach their goals without sacrificing safety.
“With safe practices in place, we are helping people build skills they need for their present and future goals,” Lattanzio tells us. “We are here to help with each journey and refer clients to supports they need along the way.”
For more information, visit https://multiservicecentre.com.
This story was created by Content Works , Postmedia’s commercial content division, on behalf of the Tillsonburg Multi-Service Centre.